Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: Summer Camping Season Kicks Off in Michigan

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / Nearly 47 million people across the country went camping last summer year and many of them enjoyed the natural beauty of Michigan. The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) reports campgrounds and RV resorts are preparing for a surge of younger campers and RV travelers to return to the state this summer.

"RV owners are becoming younger and looking to experience the lifestyle with their families. Many campgrounds are making investments into amenities and activities - like zip lines and WiFi - to give vacationers the destination-type experience that they are looking for," said Maher Sarafa, director of RV Marketing, Sun Communities, Southfield, MI.

"No matter what type of activities (or lack of activity) you and your family are into, there is a MARVAC member campground or RV resort ready and able to accommodate," said Darren Ing, director of MARVAC. Multiple new campgrounds and RV resorts have opened for the summer season. These include:

Rippling River Resort, Marquette. This new park, situated at the base of Mount Marquette in the UP, offers rustic tent camping, full hook up RV sites and luxury cabin rentals available all year round. The resort is next to Carp River and offers kayaking excursions, hiking and mountain bike trails.

The Bluffs on Manistee Lake, Manistee. This RV resort caters to 55+ travelers and offers beautiful sites and an abundance of outdoor adventures including fishing, birding and watching glorious sunsets.

Manistique Lakeshore Campground, Marquette. Also located in the UP, this RV campground is on the shores of Lake Michigan and offers full-service hook-ups and an impressive view of the Manistique East Breakwater lighthouse.

These campgrounds, and many more, are listed at www.marvac.org.

In Michigan, campgrounds are experiencing above average reservation inquiries for the far-too-short-summer-season, notes Ing. But there are ways to score a great campsite, including:

Call to confirm. It might seem like a long shot but calling campgrounds can often lead to catching cancelled reservations.

Check websites. Many campgrounds have an online presence with reservation-securing abilities, coupons and additional offers. Sun Communities, for example, www.sunrvresorts.com, has special offers for first-time guests and military persons, among others.

Consider other dates. With weekends always popular, weekdays might be more accommodating for a family getaway.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.marvac.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

