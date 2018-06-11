Uulala The Latin Focused Blockchain Company To Participate In The Forbes Impact Summit

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / The Forbes Impact Summit is being held June 12-13th across Newark, NJ and the Forbes Offices in NYC. The event will showcase "The Future of Investing;" this first-of-its-kind impact summit is an exclusive, invitation-only event for doers and investors who believe real-world action matters more than talk. Aiming to build an influential peer community and move not only capital but culture, this summit is just the start. Forbes Impact members will be activated throughout the year, creating a loyal and influential group to lead the next generation.

The gathering of impact investors and firms driving change around the triple bottom line has the potential to make waves across many industries. Impact investments are investments made into companies, organizations, and funds with the intention to generate social and environmental impact alongside a financial return. Impact investing challenges the long-held views that social and environmental issues should be addressed only by philanthropic donations, and those market investments should focus exclusively on achieving financial returns.

One organization partaking in the event is a blockchain startup focused on financial inclusion of the unbanked and underbanked Latino population in the US, Mexico, and LATAM. Uulala is a minority-owned US-based company with the majority of shareholders being first or second generation Latin Americans. Uulala is a mission-driven organization to facilitate and accelerate the financial inclusion of the under-banked and unbanked population by providing access to financial tools.

Uulala has solved a few critical issues plaguing the cash-based consumer. First, how does the consumer load cash into the formal economy? Secondly, once the funds are loaded, how can they be leveraged for the consumer to establish or build credit? The Uulala platform solves these issues through the implementation of its banking core technology, blockchain, and mobile app.

Uulala has created a decentralized peer-to-peer network to load cash into the digital economy. Once users have loaded in funds, they have access to a Visa / MasterCard to participate in ecommerce or other purchase means. Users can send remittances cross borders, pay their bills or top up their phone minutes all within the mobile app. The Uulala platform is a unique system that tracks all financial activities and combines that with decentralized database technology to show the level of creditworthiness a user possesses.

"We are thrilled to be part of such an exclusive event and share our story with individuals and organizations who share our passion for empowering the marginalized and those in need of services," stated Matthew Loughran, Uulala's Chief Marketing Officer.

The Forbes Impact Summit will bring together a wide variety of companies tackling problems across the globe. The two-day epic event will have several diverse distinguished guests, investors and speakers to educate with a common theme of impact for the future.

Uulala empowers the underbanked communities of the world through the Uulala platform by providing financial tools for them to build credit, send money, participate in ecommerce and elevate out of a cash-only environment. The Uulala platform not only provides ways for individuals to participate in secure financial transactions, build credit and offer remittance services but also gain access to entertainment and shopping services that were once out of reach because of their banking status.

