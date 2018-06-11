

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Discussions between the U.S. and North Korea are ongoing and have moved more quickly than expected, the White House said in a statement on Monday.



The statement from the White House comes as President Donald Trump prepares to hold an historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



The White House said Trump will meet with Kim at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island at 9 am local time on Tuesday.



Following the initial greeting, Trump and Kim will participate in a one-on-one meeting, with translators only, the White House said.



Trump indicated in remarks on Saturday that he will know 'within the first minute' if Kim is serious about negotiating.



'I think that very quickly I'll know whether or not something good is going to happen,' Trump said as he prepared to depart for the summit. 'It may not.'



'But I think I'll know pretty quickly whether or not, in my opinion, something positive will happen,' he added. 'And if I think it won't happen, I'm not going to waste my time. I don't want to waste his time.'



The White House said the one-on-meeting between Trump and Kim will be followed by an expanded bilateral meeting that includes Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, and National Security Adviser John Bolton.



The delegations will subsequently hold a working lunch, joined by White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim, and National Security Council Senior Director for Asia Matt Pottinger.



At the conclusion of the summit, Trump will participate in a media availability before departing for the U.S., the White House said.



Last week, Trump said his administration has stopped using the term 'maximum pressure' with regard to North Korea and suggested the success of the negotiations could be determined by whether he uses the words after the meeting.



Pompeo told reporters ahead of the meeting that the U.S. is prepared to offer North Korea 'unique' security assurances in exchange for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



'President Trump is going into this meeting with confidence, a positive attitude and eagerness for real progress,' Pompeo said. 'He has made it clear that if Kim Jong Un denuclearizes there is a brighter future for North Korea.'



He added, 'Tomorrow, we will get our clearest indication to date whether Chairman Kim Jong Un shares this vision.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX