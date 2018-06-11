Nomination Committee Appointed at MAG Interactive AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting held on 15 November 2017 resolved to adopt an instruction for the nomination committee. According to the instruction for the nomination committee, the main rule is that the nomination committee shall consist of five members, whereof four members are appointed by the four largest shareholders in the Company as of the last banking day in April the financial year before the annual general meeting, and one is the chairman of the board of directors.

As per April 30th the biggest shareholders in MAG Interactive AB (publ) were CEO Daniel Hasselberg (through NMO Invest AB) and the following four, Kaj Nygren (through Playful Days AB), Handelsbanken Fonder, Swedbank Robur and Didner & Gerge Fonder.

Nomination committee for the MAG Interactive AB (publ) annual general meeting 2018:

Walter Masalin as the current Chairman of the Board of Directors

Kaj Nygren, representing NMO Invest AB and Playful days AB

Helen Fasth Gillstedt nominated by Handelsbanken

Joachim Spetz nominated by Swedbank Robur

Henrik Sandell from Didner & Gerge Fonder

For additional information, please contact:

Daniel Hasselberg / CEO / +46(0)8-644-35-40 / daniel@maginteractive.com

Magnus Wiklander / CFO / +46(0)8-644-35-40 / magnus.wiklander@maginteractive.com

About MAG Interactive

MAG Interactive AB (publ) is a leading Swedish developer and publisher of casual mobile games for a global audience. The comp any reaches over 10 million monthly active players with a portfolio consisting of ten successful games that have generated over 2 00 million downloads in total. The most successful titles like Ruzzle, Quiz Duel and WordBrain have all reached #1 spots on the App Stor e and Google Play. With offices located in Stockholm and Brighton, MAG Interactive's games are distributed through virtual app stores allowing for global reach. MAG Interactive AB publ) is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker MAGI. Avanza Bank AB is acting as MAG Interactive's Certified Adviser. For more information visit www.maginteractive.com.

