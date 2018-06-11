Leonardo Render Launches Decentralized Rendering Platform to Empower Creators

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / Leonardo Render announced the official public launch of their platform at the World Blockchain Forum in Dubai in April, 2018. This announcement is the culmination of several years developing a blockchain-based CGI graphical rendering service that solves a big industry problem: slow graphic image rendering. This need affects multiple industries, and Leonardo Render solves the problem utilizing blockchain GPU mining farms, powerful service providers that are currently in need of an industry to service.

CGI is a $129 billion dollar industry which is expected to grow to $150 billion by the year 2020. CGI developers including animators, game and product designers, digital artists, and architects use computer generated rendering to create still images and videos from 2D or 3D drawings, a process which can currently take up to 24 hours or more. Animators can wait up to a month for just one second of video imagery rendering. The process is slow because rendering requires a large amount of GPUs so most companies are unable to afford the cost of the necessary hardware and infrastructure.

Leonardo Render's founders have developed a proprietary software that directly connects the user to GPU mining farms in order to speed up the rendering process. Their software uses the processing power of GPU mining facilities in order to meet the hefty power requirements of CGI rendering. Utilizing these GPU facilities, rendering that would take up to 24 hours on a single server can now be completed in a fraction of the time, with the opportunity for users to see the rendering process happening in real time.

The Leonardo Render software is beneficial for miners as well. The computational work of render mining offers a significantly higher value proposition than Ethereum mining. Rendering work can earn up to $0.50 an hour per GPU, as opposed to $0.04 per hour per GPU mining Ethereum at the time of writing.

Additionally, because the work of Ethereum mining has recently been overtaken by ASIC (Application Specific Integrated Circuits) mining hardware, which can complete the task of mining much more efficiently than its GPU miner predecessors, GPU miners have been left with enormous infrastructures, searching for a profitable market within which they might offer their services.

The LEOS token operates as a work token; GPU miners stake the LEOS token to earn the right to provide power to and earn income from the Leonardo network. We are currently aligned with partner farms that are comprised of more than 20,000 GPUs.

On May 1st, Leonardo Render Head of Strategy Delon de Metz accepted a 1st place Prize from the Blockchain Investor's Consortium at D10e, a blockchain industry honor for the company. In referenceto the win, De Metz commented 'It's an honor to take home the prize, and the first place finish is a nice point of validation for Leonardo as an aggressive disruptor in the graphical rendering space. As this project evolves, we hope blockchain industry participants will continue to take note of its promise.'

