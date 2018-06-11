IPsoft Appoints World-Renowned Artificial Intelligence Authority Mark Minevich as Digital Fellow to CEO

NEW YORK, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IPsoft, the leader in artificial intelligence, cognitive and autonomic solutions, today announced the appointment of Mark D. Minevich, influential authority and world-renowned visionary strategist in artificial intelligence and digitization, to its executive team as Digital Fellow to the CEO.

In his role, Minevich will work together with Chetan Dube, IPsoft CEO, to dive deeper into the company's digital journey as it continues to revolutionize the way businesses interact with cognitive AI. He will also head strategic initiatives designed to advance discussions and leadership around artificial intelligence and the digital economy.

"We are very pleased to welcome one of the world's leading experts within AI, Mark D. Minevich. IPsoft is spearheading the largest transformation that the world has ever seen, and we are expanding our reach even further, as Mr. Minevich has spent much of his decades-long career writing and advising on artificial intelligence and has organized AI leadership meetings with world-renowned researchers and United Nations ambassadors," said Chetan Dube, chief executive officer, IPsoft.

In addition to serving on the executive team at IPsoft, Minevich is also a senior fellow, AI & emerging technology, for the United States Council on Competitiveness and a senior advisor of global innovation & technology for the United Nations Office of Project Services (UNOPS). He is also an appointed member of the B20 digital taskforce of G20 and has also held roles at IBM as chief technology officer and strategy executive and is a recipient of the prestigious Albert Einstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Global Innovation. As a major influencer in the AI space, his work can be found in the likes of Forbes, Entrepreneur and others. He was also named by Forbes as a "Leader to Watch" in 2017.

"AI is about to take us to an exponential new level of explosive growth from driverless cars to autonomous drones and smart machines," said Mark Minevich. "Cognitive digital labor is already here. Digitalization and AI will open our abilities to solve new scale of problems and provide solutions for the betterment of humanity. I am privileged to co-create this future with IPsoft, the leader in cognitive artificial intelligence, cognitive and autonomic solutions," said Mark Minevich, Digital Fellow to CEO, IPsoft.

About IPsoft

IPsoft is the world leader in Enterprise AI and the home of Amelia, the industry's most-human digital AI colleague. Amelia's ability to learn, interact and improve over time makes her the market's only AI that can fully understand user needs and intentions. Amelia can be trained to recognize words and phrases in more than 100 languages. She delivers real-life business benefits including lower operating costs, higher customer satisfaction and increased employee productivity. IPsoft was the first company to launch an end-to-end digital platform, 1Desk, to deliver shared enterprise services. By connecting front-office conversations to back-end systems, IPsoft automates business processes that serve employees, customers and citizens, resulting in rapid resolutions, satisfied users and substantial organizational savings.

Headquartered in New York City, IPsoft has offices in 13 countries and serves more than 550 of the world's leading brands directly, including more than half of the world's largest IT services providers.

