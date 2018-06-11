Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the findings of an abstract presented at Euroanaesthesia 2018 in which researchers compared Masimo Patient State Index (PSi), a processed EEG parameter provided by SedLine brain function monitoring (in this study, first generation SedLine), to Medtronic Bispectral Index (BIS) in monitoring the depth of anesthesia of two groups of patients: healthy volunteers undergoing hepatotomy for liver donation and cirrhotic patients undergoing liver resection. The researchers found "excellent" agreement between the two methods as well as similar sevoflurane consumption, and found that PSi 1.0 was less affected by electrocautery.1

In the study, Dr. Yassen and colleagues at Menoufia University in Shibin El Kom, Egypt, sought to test agreement between two brain function monitoring indices, Masimo PSi and Medtronic BIS. They monitored 60 patients in 4 sub-groups: with healthy livers undergoing hepatotomy (15 PSi, 15 BIS) and with cirrhotic livers undergoing resection (15 PSi, 15 BIS). Sensors for both technologies were simultaneously applied and anesthetists monitoring PSi were blinded to BIS results and vice versa. To measure the level of interference from electrocautery on each index, the researchers noted whether BIS and PSi values were present (displayed) or absent each time the electrocautery unit was activated.

The researchers found "An excellent degree of reliability between PSi and BIS at all measuring points." With 804 data pairs total, they calculated an overall intra-class correlation of 0.92 (95% confidence interval of 0.91-0.93, p<0.001). Using Bland-Altman analysis, they calculated overall mean bias difference of 2.19 (95% confidence interval of 1.40-2.98, p<0.0001). PSi-guided and BIS-guided sevoflurane consumption were similar: 65.67ml+/-31.60ml and 68.47ml+/-27.63ml respectively, p=0.983.

The researchers found the following rates of incidence of electrocautery interference:

Diathermy interference? PSi 1.0 BIS Test of significance No 96.67% 31.67% Z=7.4246 (p =0.001) Yes 3.33% 68.33%

The researchers concluded, "Agreement between PSI and BIS during surgery is excellent among patients with healthy or cirrhotic livers. Both can be used to monitor trends of anaesthesia depth changes and equally consumed similar sevoflurane volumes. However PSI allowed for continuous monitoring without interruptions from electrocautery."

SedLine brain function monitoring helps clinicians monitor the state of the brain under anesthesia with bilateral acquisition and processing of four leads of electroencephalogram (EEG) signals. Next Generation SedLine, now available worldwide, features an enhanced PSi with less susceptibility to EMG interference and improved performance in low power EEG cases, as well as an enhanced Multitaper Density Spectral Array (DSA).

Reference

Yassen K, Elsheikh M, Helal S, Badawy E, and Metwally A. Patient State Index versus Bispectral Index in cirrhotic patients and non-cirrhotics undergoing hepatic resection: A controlled randomized study. Proceedings from Euroanaesthesia 2018, Copenhagen, Denmark. #1167.

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. In 2014, Masimo introduced Root, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect (MOC-9) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities.

References

