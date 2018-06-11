The window for submitting applications to participate in Greece's forthcoming solar PV and wind tenders in July has expired and Greece's regulator has announced the number of applications it has received.Greece's energy regulator RAE announced the number of applications it received by 5th June, when the deadline for submitting an application to participate in July's solar PV and wind tenders expired. Specifically, said RAE, there were 177 applications for solar PV projects whose capacities range between 500 KW and 1 MW; and 34 applications for photovoltaics farms larger than 1 MW and up to ...

