Self-storage company Lok'nStore has announced the acquisition of two new freehold sites, bringing its total secured pipeline to nine landmark stores. The group has acquired a property on Penarth Road in Cardiff and a 2.2 acre development site facing the busy A10 and in the vicinity of a major retail park in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire. The refurbishment of the existing building and fit out of the store in Cardiff, at a total capital expenditure of around £5m, will begin shortly and the store will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...