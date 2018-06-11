Clinical stage drug development company Evgen Pharma announced an encouraging interim update on STEM, its Phase II clinical trial in advanced breast cancer, on Monday. The AIM-traded firm said the update, which it was able to provide as the trial design was open label, comprised the first 20 patients to have completed the trial. It said patients recruited in STEM had previously responded to hormone therapy (tamoxifen, aromatase inhibitors or fulvestrant) for at least six months, but had then ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...