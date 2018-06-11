Italian industrial output fell more sharply than expected in April, led by a drop in energy production. However, output of capital goods, a key lead indicator of investment trends, held up. In seasonally adjusted terms, total output fell by 1.2% month-on-month in April, according to ISTAT, outpacing economists' forecasts for a drop of 0.7%. Output declined across almost all categories versus March, led by a 4.8% drop in that of energy, alongside falls of 1.1% in that of intermediate goods and a ...

