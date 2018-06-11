ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience plc today announces the annual award of nil cost options or conditional share awards to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the company's Remuneration Policy.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Joseph Anderson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 373,134 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 07 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Hedley Rawlingson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 201,492 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 07 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Peacock 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chairman b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Conditional share award under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 298,507 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 07 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Robert Lyne 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status General Counsel b) Initial notification /

Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of issuer a) Name Arix Bioscience plc b) LEI 213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc Identification code GB00BD045071 b) Nature of the transaction Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 111,940 d) Aggregated information Aggregated price Aggregated volume N/A (single transaction) N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 07 June 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information:

James Rawlingson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -