Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, June 11
ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Arix Bioscience plc today announces the annual award of nil cost options or conditional share awards to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the company's Remuneration Policy.
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Joseph Anderson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|373,134
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|07 June 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|James Hedley Rawlingson
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|201,492
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|07 June 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Peacock
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chairman
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional share award under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|298,507
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|07 June 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Robert Lyne
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|General Counsel
|b)
|Initial notification /
Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of issuer
|a)
|Name
|Arix Bioscience plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|Ordinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
|Identification code
|GB00BD045071
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Award of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|111,940
|d)
|Aggregated information
|Aggregated price
|Aggregated volume
|N/A (single transaction)
|N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|07 June 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
For further information:
James Rawlingson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050
