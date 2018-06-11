sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 11

ARIX BIOSCIENCE PLC

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Arix Bioscience plc today announces the annual award of nil cost options or conditional share awards to certain members of management, all of which are subject to performance conditions over a three year assessment period, in accordance with the company's Remuneration Policy.

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJoseph Anderson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil373,134
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction 07 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJames Hedley Rawlingson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil201,492
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction 07 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Peacock
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusChairman
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionConditional share award under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil298,507
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction 07 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

PDMR DEALING NOTIFICATION
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRobert Lyne
2Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusGeneral Counsel
b)Initial notification /
Amendment		Initial Notification
3Details of issuer
a)NameArix Bioscience plc
b)LEI213800OVT3AHQCXNIX43
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOrdinary Shares of Arix Bioscience plc
Identification codeGB00BD045071
b)Nature of the transactionAward of nil-cost options under the Arix Bioscience plc Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP")
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil111,940
d)Aggregated informationAggregated priceAggregated volume
N/A (single transaction)N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction 07 June 2018
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information:

James Rawlingson Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)207 290 1050

- Ends -


