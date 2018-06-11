commercetools Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce

MUNICH and DURHAM, North Carolina, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Evaluation based on completeness of vision and ability to execute

commercetools, a global leader in next-generation commerce software, has been identified as a Visionary in the June 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce. The report evaluates "18 vendors of digital commerce platforms to assist application leaders supporting digital commerce."

According to the report, "By 2022, 10% of the organizations running digital commerce will build that into a platform business to transform into digital businesses, and 60% of those will use an open ecosystem to scale the growth." [1]

"To us, being recognized as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce is testament to the passion and focus of our global team members and dedicated partners to provide a modern solution for the new commerce world," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO of commercetools. "We feel that not only is our vision validated, but our ability to execute this vision worldwide has also been positively acknowledged by Gartner."

Identifying a need for enterprises for a more nimble, flexible commerce solution, commercetools pioneered the use of microservices for commerce. The only true microservice-based enterprise platform on the market, commercetools allows nearly hourly releases; significantly improving a company's ability to compete. The commercetools platform is an API-first, cloud native application for enterprise that enables brands to quickly add commerce to channels and devices beyond traditional web shops. commercetools customers can add commerce to mobile apps, online games, AR/VR and social media channels as well as any internet-connected device like kiosks, wristbands, or automobiles. commercetools believes this year's Magic Quadrant report is especially critical in helping organizations navigate the dramatic changes taking place in commerce and the enterprise architectures supporting it.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce report is available upon request: https://ok.commercetools.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-2018

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce," Penny Gillespie , Jason Daigler , et al., 5 June 2018

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About commercetools

commercetools is a next-generation software technology company that offers a true cloud commerce platform, providing the building blocks for the new digital commerce age. Our leading-edge API approach helps retailers create brand value by empowering commerce teams to design unique and engaging digital commerce experiences everywhere - today and in the future. Our agile, componentized architecture improves profitability by significantly reducing development time and resources required to migrate to modern commerce technology and meet new customer demands. It is the perfect starting point for customized microservices.

Visit http://www.commercetools.com for more information.

Media Contact

Dr. Roman Zenner

E. roman.zenner@commercetools.com

M. +49(0)172-142-9171

