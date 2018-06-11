Arizona's largest power user has approved a 20-year power contract with a 30 MW solar project at 2.49¢/kWh, the lowest price for an approved solar power contract to date. The deal also involves shutting down a coal plant. Arizona is hot for the sun - this is without any doubts. They've built beauty in the desert, residential customers are powering up, the solar advocates are taking the seats of power, regulators are fighting back and the grid is evolving - even while the governor fights the inevitable, utilities settle Supreme Court bound lawsuits, the politicians quibble and the FBI watches. ...

