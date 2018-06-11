LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Treasury Stock and Directors' Shareholdings

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11 June 2018

London & Associated Properties PLC ("the Company"):

Treasury Stock and Directors' Shareholdings

On 11 June 2018 the Company was notified by the trustee of the HMRC approved Share Incentive Plan (SIP) of the purchase of 1,271 ordinary shares out of treasury at 30.00 pence per share (being the last stock exchange closing mid - price on 8 June 2018). These shares were purchased on behalf of the Company's directors and employees with cash accumulated from dividends and will be distributed to members of the SIP as Dividend Shares.

Directors receiving shares and new beneficial holding totals are as follows-

ADDITIONAL NEW TOTAL % OF ISSUED

SHARES HOLDING SHARES

Directors-

J A Heller 203 1,867,596 2.19%

A K Thapar 272 120,767 0.14%

Following the issue of Treasury shares, J A Heller and his family had an interest in 48,080,266 shares in the company representing 56.35% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The Company now holds 219,790 shares in Treasury and has 85,322,921 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares). This figure of 85,322,921 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Ends.

For further information, please contact:

Anil Thapar

Company Secretary

London & Associated Properties PLC

Tel: 020 7415 5000