Technavio analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

The rising adoption of chatbots to combat cyber attacks is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market. Businesses are increasingly adopting chatbots to reach out to individual customers for marketing their products. This is driving the growth of the AI industry. A chatbot is a combination of machine learning, AI, and technology platforms such as instant messaging applications.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increase in adoption of cloud-based services as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market:

Global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market: Increase in adoption of cloud-based services

Cloud-based services are being adopted by firms for various applications such as authentication processes, video management, biometric information storage, and big data computing. The flexibility and scalability of cloud-based solutions help in meeting the varying needs of customers. Several industries and firms such as the financial industry store their data on the cloud platform.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on IT security, "Cloud-data security is of high importance for these firms as they need to ensure their security and maintain end-user trust. The adoption of cloud-based services among SMEs is increasing as they do not own security infrastructure. With the increase in workforce mobility, several organizations have implemented cloud-based services for various business functions."

Global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market: Segmentation breakdown and forecast

This market research report segments the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market into the following end-users (BFSI, government, ICT, and healthcare) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the four major end-users, the BFSI segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 30% of the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas was the leading region for the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market in 2017, accounting for a market share of more than 36%. However, by 2022, the market share of this region is expected to decrease by around 3%. But, this region will dominate the global market through the period 2018-2022.

