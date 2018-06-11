35 member brands of world's largest alliance are set to celebrate the spirit of collaboration

Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced its fifth annual GHA Week.

Commencing on Monday, 11 June and Sunday, 10 June in the Middle East, GHA Week will be celebrating the unique spirit of the alliance based on the collaboration between its 35 partner brands with over 500 hotels in 78 countries.

In addition to traditional customer meetings, cocktail receptions and roadshows, brands will be entertaining their corporate clients, MICE organisers and travel agents. The common message being to promote their partner brands and to look for opportunities from a variety of business segments worldwide.

Also, to thank our customers and DISCOVERY members on behalf of all partner brands, GHA will be hosting two exclusive events: on the spectacular rooftop of Viceroy Central Park New York and at "Sexy Fish", one of London's favourite restaurants in Mayfair.

Tim Davis, GHA's Head of Membership Services, adds: "We are thrilled to make the 2018 GHA Week even bigger together this year, our fifth annual event. It is a great opportunity to showcase the alliance and its member brands."

The GHA Week's celebration will conclude on Friday, 15 June.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 35 brands with over 500 hotels in 78 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 12 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. GHA's hotel brands currently include: Alila, Anantara, Atura, AVANI, Corinthia, Discovery Destinations, Doyle, Elewana, GLO, JA Resorts, Kempinski, Leela, Lungarno, Marco Polo, Meritage, Meydan, Mokara, Mysk, Niccolo, NUO, Omni, Outrigger, Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL, QT, Rydges, Shaza, The Residence by Cenizaro, Thon, Tivoli, Ultratravel Collection and Viceroy. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com

About DISCOVERY Loyalty

A memorable trip demands more than a comfortable stay. DISCOVERY, an award-winning global loyalty programme, provides 12 million members recognition and perks across over 500 hotels, resorts and palaces in 78 countries. Elite members have the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culture through Local Experiences, distinctive activities that capture an authentic taste of each destination. For more information, visit discoveryloyalty.com

