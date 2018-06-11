

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Expectations for the historic meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un are mixed, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, with the results showing a significant partisan divide.



Twenty-six percent of voters think Trump will demand too much and prevent an agreement with Kim, while another 10 percent think the president will give up too much to make a deal.



Other voters are more optimistic, with 17 percent anticipating an agreement that is fair to both sides and 14 percent expecting Trump to get a deal that is better for the U.S. than North Korea.



Another 31 percent of voters said they don't know enough about the talks between Trump and Kim to have an opinion about the outcome.



Not surprisingly, the poll showed a significant partisan divide, with Republicans far more optimistic about the outcome of the meeting than Democrats.



Six-in-ten GOP voters expect the negotiations to results in an agreement that is fair to both sides or advantageous for the U.S., while a combined 51 percent of Democratic voters expect a negative outcome from the talks.



The NBC/WSJ survey of 900 registered voters was conducted June 1st through 4th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.



