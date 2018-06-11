Firm Ranked Number One in Three Categories, Including Customer Satisfaction Globally

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced that it is ranked as industry-leading in several categories by Euromoney Magazine's annual list of global banks providing foreign exchange services1. The ranking, now in its 40th year, is the most comprehensive quantitative and qualitative annual study available on foreign exchange markets.

State Street was recognized in a number of categories, including:

No.1 in Customer Satisfaction overall and for Research globally

No.1 in 'Real Money' (up from 5 th in 2017)

in 2017) Ranked 10 th largest foreign exchange provider globally (up from 11 th in 2017)

largest foreign exchange provider globally (up from 11 in 2017) No.3 for 'Leveraged Funds' globally (up from 5 th in 2017)

in 2017) In E-Trading, State Street moved up two positions to 10th overall (up from 12 th in 2017)

in 2017) Ranked No. 9 in Emerging Market currency trading market share (up from 11th in 2017)

Additionally, FX Connect, State Street's multi-counterparty FX trading system, maintained its number two position as a leader in multibank and independent platform market share.

"This year's rankings illustrate the value our clients are deriving from State Street's continued investment in our people and our technology," said Anthony Bisegna, global head of FX Sales Trading and Research at State Street. "From our partnerships with leading academics that allow us to provide unique research, to our global account coverage and market knowledge, we're committed to bringing the best possible foreign exchange services to institutional investors. We are very proud of this distinction."

State Street provides specialized investment research and trading in foreign exchange, equities, fixed income and derivatives. To learn more about State Street's foreign exchange offerings, click here. To learn more about FX Connect specifically, click here.

