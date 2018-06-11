Kudelski Security Extends Capabilities to Germany and Austria from New Office in Zurich

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerlandand PHOENIX (AZ), USA, June11, 2018 - Kudelski Security, the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), today announced the expansion of its Swiss German team and a new Zurich office to meet increasing demand for cybersecurity services and solutions on the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. The expanded staff includes experienced professionals in security consulting, engineering, sales and marketing.

"With GDPR now in effect, and the ever-increasing sophistication of threats facing organizations of all sizes, CEOs, CIOs, and CISOs are demanding the proven capabilities we are delivering." said Philippe Borloz, VP EMEA Sales at Kudelski Security. "A growing number of companies in Germany, Austria and Switzerland are entrusting us with their evolving cybersecurity needs - from advisory and R&D, through to managed security and advanced cybersecurity technology. The addition of experienced cybersecurity engineers, incident response experts, security consultants, sales and marketing staff in Zurich is a key milestone in the development of our activities on the German, Austrian and Swiss markets that should accelerate our growth."

Since 2016, Kudelski Security has experienced solid growth in this region, adding high-profile clients and launching innovative new managed security services, including Managed Endpoint Detection and Response and Managed Attacker Deception (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/services/managed-security/breach-protection-and-response), which are delivered from the company's Cyber Fusion Center in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland. Kudelski Security's expanded team in Zurich will provide German-speaking support in closer proximity to clients in the region, placing the company in a stronger position to grow its customer base at the same time.

Kudelski Security will be celebrating the opening of its new offices in the heart of Zurich on June 12th with the presence of Rich Fennessy, CEO of Kudelski Security.

About Kudelski Security

Kudelski Security is the premier advisor and cybersecurity innovator for today's most security-conscious organizations. Our long-term approach to client partnerships enables us to continuously evaluate their security posture to recommend solutions that reduce business risk, maintain compliance and increase overall security effectiveness. With clients that include Fortune 500 enterprises and government organizations in Europe and across the United States, we address the most complex environments through an unparalleled set of solution capabilities including consulting, technology, managed security services and custom innovation. For more information, visit: www.kudelskisecurity.com (http://www.kudelskisecurity.com).

Media Contact

Johan Roman, Head of EMEA Marketing

+41 21 732 06 94

johan.roman@kudelskisecurity.com