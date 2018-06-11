Canada's pension fund is the world's first to establish a green bond. The growing acceptance for renewable energies from sovereign wealth funds indicates a solid and healthy business climate for renewable energies, and could have positive effects for the industry in the future.Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) made an announcement today, that it will issue its inaugural green bond, as it looks to invest C$3 billion (US$2.31 billion) in renewable energy and low carbon assets over the next year. The CPPIB will be the world's first public pension fund to launch a green bond, despite ...

