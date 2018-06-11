According to the EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action, Arias Cañete, negotiations among all EU members on final target are still ongoing, and face several issues.Spain and Italy, two countries which have recently seen the formation of a new government that, in both cases, promises to do more for renewable energies including solar, have joined the club of those countries such as Sweden, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Portugal, which supports a 2030 binding renewable energy target of 35%. The announcement was given by the EU Commissioner for Energy and Climate Action, Arias Cañete, during the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...