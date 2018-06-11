The Story of TGOD Stock, According to its CEOFor the last year, marijuana stocks were the hot new destination for investment capital. But as they became overcrowded with speculation and hype, investors started to look for hidden gems: the rare, valuable, hard-to-find stocks that can turn rags to riches.I've kept my eyes peeled for interesting plays. One of them might be The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:TGODF, TSE:TGOD), a small-cap marijuana stock that went public at the start of May.Investors should probably take a closer look at it since, ahem, TGOD stock's value more than doubled in one month.What stands out to me is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...