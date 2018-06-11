sprite-preloader
Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG

Private Equity Holding AG / Proposals for the Annual General Meeting of Private Equity Holding AG . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release
Zug, June 11, 2018

Further changes in the composition of the Board of Directors

Private Equity Holding AG (PEH) announces that the Board member Bernhard Schürmann will not be standing for re-election at the Annual General Meeting in Zug on July 12, 2018. This follows the announcement from May 28, 2018, that Board member Dr. Hans Christoph Tanner will also not be standing for re-election.

Dr. Hans Baumgartner and Martin Eberhard will stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting 2018. In addition, the Board of Directors proposes Dr. Petra Salesny and Fidelis Götz to be elected to the Board. Dr. Salesny is a founding partner of Alpha Associates, a significant shareholder of PEH and representative of the shareholder group Alpha Associates. Mr. Götz has many years of international management experience in finance and has been following PEH's activities for several years.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and the Annual Report 2017/2018 will be published on June 15, 2018.

***

Private Equity Holding AG (SIX: PEHN), offers investors the opportunity to invest, within a simple legal and tax optimised structure, in a broadly diversified and professionally managed private equity portfolio.

For further information, please contact:

Anna Knaub, Private Equity Holding AG, anna.knaub@peh.ch, phone +41 41 726 79 80 or http://www.peh.ch (http://www.peh.ch).



Source: Private Equity Holding AG via Globenewswire

Private Equity Holding AG
Innere Güterstrasse 4 Zug Switzerland

WKN: 906781;ISIN: CH0006089921;



