

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Monday's session with modest gains despite trade concerns after U.S. President Trump backed out of a joint G7 communiqué over the weekend. The Italian stock market surged after comments from its finance minister soothed investor concerns that the country would exit the Euro.



Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said that the new government has no plans to leave the euro and is seeking to boost growth through investment and structural reforms instead of deficit spending.



'The position of the government is clear and unanimous. There is no question of leaving the euro,' Tria said to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Sunday.



'The government is determined to prevent in any way the market conditions that would lead to an exit materializing. It's not just that we do not want to leave, we will act in such a way that the conditions do not get anywhere near to a position where they might challenge our presence in the euro.'



France's economy is forecast to grow at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter, a survey from Bank of France revealed Monday.



The central bank kept its growth forecast for the second quarter unchanged at 0.3 percent. The economy had expanded 0.2 percent in the first quarter.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.97 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.34 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.60 percent and the CAC of France rose 0.44 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.73 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 1.31 percent.



In Frankfurt, Daimler declined 1.03 percent after Bild am Sonntag reported that around 1 million of its diesel powered vehicles contain devices to cheat emissions tests.



In Paris, Air France-KLM decreased 0.56 percent after reports of a four-day strike by Air France labor unions over pay dispute.



Italy's industrial production decreased in April after rising in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed Monday. Industrial output dropped a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 1.2 percent increase in March.



UK industrial production decreased unexpectedly at the start of the second quarter, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Monday.



Industrial production fell 0.8 percent month-over-month in April, reversing a 0.1 percent rise in March. It was the first decline in four months.



Meanwhile, economists had expected a stable 0.1 percent increase for the month.



The United Kingdom's visible trade deficit in April was the biggest in over one-and-a-half years, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Monday.



The trade in goods deficit widened to GBP 14.035 billion from GBP 9.248 billion a year ago and GBP 12.003 billion in March. The latest figure was the biggest since September 2016, when the deficit was GBP 14.254 billion. Economists had forecast a shortfall of GBP 11.4 billion.



