Dale Solomon, chief operating officer of e-learning service Learning Technologies, disposed of more than 1m ordinary shares in the London-based firm on Monday, citing "family purposes". Solomon, the firm's COO since 2014, sold the shares at an average price of 107p for a total of just above £1.07m. Learning Technologies announced an "ambitious target" at its capital markets event on back in October. When the AIM-listed firm entered the market in 2013 it sought to achieve run-rate revenues of ...

