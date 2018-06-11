London's FTSE 100 was up 0.7% to 7,730.85 in afternoon trade on Monday, racking up healthy gains as the pound lost ground on the back of disappointing data, with all eyes on the Trump-Kim summit on Tuesday. NMC Health was a strong performer after announcing that it will form a joint venture with Hassana Investment Co to create a new private healthcare platform in Saudi Arabia. British American Tobacco was on the rise as Goldman Sachs reiterated its 'buy' rating on the stock, saying the selloff ...

