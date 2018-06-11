Construction support and property services firm Mountfield Group reported on Monday that its profit doubled in 2017 as a result of strong revenue growth and reduced costs. For the year ended 31 December, the AIM-traded company's pretax profits increased 95% to £0.864m, while revenue jumped from £9.6m to £12.7m. A modest 7% drop in administrative expenses to £1.3m also assisted the increase in company's profits. As of 31 December, the company's net cash position was £0.52m, compared to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...