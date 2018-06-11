AIM-quoted software-as-a-service solutions provider Access Intelligence has seen its new Vuelio platform drive first-half growth and increase its net annual contract value by more than double. Access' integrated Vuelio platform brought about growth of £355,000 in net annual contract value during the first six months of its trading year with the firm crediting its "significant progress" to restructuring undertaken in 2017 which allowed the company to focus on its communications products and ...

