

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Following the sale of $32 billion worth of three-year notes earlier in the day, the Treasury Department sold $22 billion worth of ten-year notes on Monday, attracting above average demand.



The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 2.962 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.59.



Last month, the Treasury sold $25 billion worth of three-year notes, drawing a high yield of 2.995 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.56.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous ten-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to finish off this week's series of long-term securities auctions with the sale of $14 billion worth of thirty-year bonds on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX