

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Monday the U.S. has imposed new sanctions on five Russian companies and three Russian individuals for contributing to cyberattacks on the U.S. and its allies.



The Treasury Department said the companies provided material and technological support to Russia's Federal Security Service, which was previously sanctioned for engaging in activities that undermine the cybersecurity of individuals and entities on behalf of the Russian government.



'The United States is engaged in an ongoing effort to counter malicious actors working at the behest of the Russian Federation and its military and intelligence units to increase Russia's offensive cyber capabilities,' Mnuchin said in a statement.



He added, 'The entities designated today have directly contributed to improving Russia's cyber and underwater capabilities through their work with the FSB and therefore jeopardize the safety and security of the United States and our allies.'



Mnuchin said the U.S. is committed to aggressively targeting any entity or individual working at the direction of the FSB whose work threatens the U.S.



The sanctioned companies include Digital Security, the Kvant Scientific Research Institute and Divetechnoservices as well as ERPScan and Embedi, which are owned or controlled by Digital Security.



Aleksandr Lvovich Tribun, Oleg Sergeyevich Chirikov, and Vladimir Yakovlevich Kaganskiy, who are executives at Divetechnoservices, were also sanctioned.



The Treasury Department said examples of Russia's malign and destabilizing cyber activities include the destructive NotPetya cyberattack, cyber intrusions against the U.S. energy grid, and global compromises of network infrastructure devices.



The sanctions also target the Russian government's underwater capabilities, as Russia has been active in tracking undersea communication cables.



