The "Northern European Online Insurance Trends 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
All facts figures are the result of the most comprehensive on-going quantitative survey in 31 countries, including all 700 insurers' online channels, major aggregators and top insurtechs. Online direct channels in Europe reached more than 100 billion EUR total premiums.
Optimize your online insurance strategies in your country: You and your team will get new important success guidelines for your business and strategies across all business functions. All countries in the European context: What are Europe's online insurance trends? What is the current position of your company?
This report shows you the local market shares potentials, players, best practices, strengths weaknesses, opportunities threats, trends & outlooks, benchmarked with Europe.
Countries Covered
- United Kingdom
- Ireland
- Denmark
- Finland
- Norway
- Sweden
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1. Forewords References
1.2. Definition of Online Insurance
1.3. Research Evaluation Design
Including All Criteria Evaluated
1.4. Key Success Factors
1.5. Practical Value
2. Market Potential
2.1. Market Share Potential
Realized Market Share Level and Long-Term Market Potential of the Local Online/Direct Channel Business
3. Players
3.1. Insurer's Online Channels
Local Players by Brand, Owner, Country of Origin, Business Model and Website
3.2. Aggregators/Online Brokers
3.3. InsurTechs
4. Best Practices
4.1. Insurers
The Best Local Online Channels of Insurers/Trend-Setters, Especially With a Top 25 Europe Ranking in the Categories:
Best Products, Marketing, Sales, Services
Best Overall Solutions and Best Active, Passive and Hybrid Business Models
4.2. InsurTech Innovations
5. Strengths Weaknesses
Local Industry Standards and Detailed Performance Levels in Comparison With Europe Benchmarks According to All KPIs and Further Sum Criteria, Such as:
5.1. Products
From Product Portfolios to Technical Product Information
5.2. Marketing
From Online Advertising/Promotion, Social Networks Mobile Presence to Website Usability
5.3. Sales
From Contract Focused Selling and Contact Channel Quality to Up Cross Selling
5.4. Services
From Claims Settlement to Online (Self) Service
5.5. Profit/Pricing
Business and Price Models Used, Level of Internationalization
6. Opportunities Threats
6.1. Opportunities
Important Local USP-Potentials
6.2. Threats
Important Local Competitive Risks
7. Trends Outlook
7.1. Trends
Important Local Online Insurance Trends
7.2. Outlook
Future Prognosis of the Local Online Insurance Business
