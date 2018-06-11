Market research firm Technavio has announced the release of their latest report on the global industrial burner market. This new report will provide actionable insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.

The new report will follow up on Technavio's previous research on the global industrial burner market and present an updated analysis of the market with regards to the current competitive landscape and global environment. The report will also provide an in-depth understanding of the market segments along with detailed market intelligence on the key trends, drivers, and challenges which are expected to impact growth.

The upgraded research report on the global industrial burner market 2018-2022 is an integral part of Technavio's engineering tools portfolio. Engineering tools play a crucial role in the entire manufacturing sector. There is an increase in demand for engineering tools from heavy engineering end-user industries. Technavio's market research reports on engineering tools discuss the key market opportunities and the development of new innovative technologies in this sector. Some of the topics include waterjet cutting machine, friction stir welding equipment, and power tools.

Global industrial burner market: An overview of the market

Technavio's previous report on the global industrial burner market projected APAC to lead, accounting for more than 38% of the total industrial burner market share by 2020. This can mainly be attributed to the demand from the food and beverages industry which is posting an impressive year-on-year growth in the region. Also, the growth of the petrochemical industry in developing countries such as China and India will lead to the growth of the market.

A senior research analyst at Technavio stated, "Recent years have seen an increasing number of organizations and businesses adopting and implementing smart devices in their operations as they can be easily controlled, monitored, and supervised from remote locations. Smart burners are equipped with wireless communication systems, resulting in reduced human intervention and enhanced burner performance, which is a major factor that will drive the growth of the market in the coming years."

Technavio's new report on the global industrial burner market will evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new predictions. The report is available to order now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.

Global industrial burner market: Detailed analysis at your fingertips

Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:

Market size and growth rate through 2022

Top drivers impacting growth

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Key emerging trends

