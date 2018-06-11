Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.: Twin Vee Announces Leader Marine as New Dealer in Texas

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTC PINK: TVPC) announces that Leader Marine, a boat servicer and dealer in Freeport, Texas (just south of Houston), has become the newest authorized dealer of Twin Vee's dual-hull, offshore power catamarans for Texas. ' We have always wanted to extend our brand of smooth riding boats to the Great State of Texas, so we are thrilled to have Leader Marine representing Twin Vee as our latest dealer,' says Joseph Visconti, President of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Leader Marine is owned and operated by Jim Leder. 'Leader Marine is located right on the Gulf of Mexico at the Bridge Harbor Yacht Club. Boating is the lifeblood for many around here. That's why we are eager to offer Twin Vee boats to an entirely new market that will no doubt appreciate their quality and value,' says Leder. ' Additionally, Leader Marine has a one-of-a-kind service department that can install, maintain, rig, repair, tow, and salvage just about anything that floats. This allows Leader Marine to provide impeccable support to our customers well after their initial purchase of a Twin Vee boat. We are excited to be a part of the Twin Vee family and look forward to sharing the incredible line of boats Twin Vee has to offer with our community' says Leder.

Visconti states that Leader Marine's service department, location, and motivated staff were crucial in the decision to bring on Leader Marine as Twin Vee's newest dealer. 'When we expand our brand to a new territory, it is important that we make sure we find a dealer that can best represent us and provide the kind of service our customers deserve. Leader Marine impressed us. Their enthusiasm for the Twin Vee brand was what we were looking for and ultimately made partnering with them an easy choice for us.'

Leader Marine and their customers will have the benefit of a Twin Vee that continues to evolve and expand. According to Visconti, upgrades and improvements at Twin Vee's 140,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Fort Pierce, Florida make boat production less strenuous on resources and more efficient on time. 'In addition to our factory's major overhaul in recent months, Twin Vee is currently developing some very exciting new boats that Leader Marine's customers and the public in general, I think, will be quite impressed with. These new boat models are conceived via computer-aided design, manufactured in part by computer controlled equipment, and will continue to give Twin Vee the competitive advantage in the fishing and recreational boating industry. Moreover, this will allow our dealers, like Leader Marine, to market the most up-to-date and innovative boats we have to offer to their customers.'

The addition of Leader Marine in Texas to the Twin Vee dealership network is a major step in the company's goal to expand product awareness in popular marine markets. ' With such an amazing location on the Gulf of Mexico where boats are heavily utilized every day, Leader Marine will help ensure that Twin Vee's brand is properly represented,' says Visconti. 'We're glad to see our boats will have the opportunity to develop greater recognition in Texas. The new and updated models of Twin Vee boats that cater to multiple needs, the one-of-a-kind versatility that comes from our spacious multi-hull design, and, of course, the attractive pricing of our boats will appeal to many,' states Visconti.

Those in the Houston, Texas area may contact Leader Marine at (979) 849-2628 or visit their website at www.leadermm.com.

About Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

Headed by CEO Joseph Visconti and acquired March 2016, the Company was originally founded in 1994, the company designs, manufactures, and sells recreational and commercial twin-hull power boats under the Twin Vee brand name. Over the past 22 years, the company has concentrated on perfecting the high-speed twin-displacement hull design, also known as a 'catamaran powerboat.' For more information, go to www.twinvee.com or visit Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Contact:

Joseph Visconti

contact@twinvee.com

(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.