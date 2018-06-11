The "Eastern European Online Insurance Trends 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

All facts figures are the result of the most comprehensive on-going quantitative survey in 31 countries, including all 700 insurers' online channels, major aggregators and top insurtechs. Online direct channels in Europe reached more than 100 billion EUR total premiums.

Optimize your online insurance strategies in your country: You and your team will get new important success guidelines for your business and strategies across all business functions. All countries in the European context: What are Europe's online insurance trends? What is the current position of your company?

This report shows you the local market shares potentials, players, best practices, strengths weaknesses, opportunities threats, trends & outlooks, benchmarked with Europe.

Countries Covered

Poland

Czech Republic

Slovakia

Hungary

Russia

Ukraine

Estonia

Latvia

Lithuania

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

1.1. Forewords References

1.2. Definition of Online Insurance

1.3. Research Evaluation Design Including All Criteria Evaluated

1.4. Key Success Factors

1.5. Practical Value

2. Market Potential

2.1. Market Share Potential

Realized Market Share Level and Long-Term Market Potential of the Local Online/Direct Channel Business

3. Players

3.1. Insurer's Online Channels

Local Players by Brand, Owner, Country of Origin, Business Model and Website

3.2. Aggregators/Online Brokers

3.3. InsurTechs

4. Best Practices

4.1. Insurers

The Best Local Online Channels of Insurers/Trend-Setters, Especially With a Top 25 Europe Ranking in the Categories:

Best Products, Marketing, Sales, Services

Best Overall Solutions and Best Active, Passive and Hybrid Business Models

4.2. InsurTech Innovations

5. Strengths Weaknesses

Local Industry Standards and Detailed Performance Levels in Comparison With Europe Benchmarks According to All KPIs and Further Sum Criteria, Such As:

5.1. Products

From Product Portfolios to Technical Product Information

5.2. Marketing

From Online Advertising/Promotion, Social Networks Mobile Presence to Website Usability

5.3. Sales

From Contract Focused Selling and Contact Channel Quality to Up Cross Selling

5.4. Services

From Claims Settlement to Online (Self) Service

5.5. Profit/Pricing

Business and Price Models Used, Level of Internationalization

6. Opportunities Threats

6.1. Opportunities

Important Local USP-Potentials

6.2. Threats

Important Local Competitive Risks

7. Trends Outlook

7.1. Trends

Important Local Online Insurance Trends

7.2. Outlook

Future Prognosis of the Local Online Insurance Business

