Technavio analysts forecast the global radio frequency beauty equipment market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006138/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global radio frequency beauty equipment market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The emergence of combined infrared radio frequency beauty equipment is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market. The growing of skin and other body related issues has led to an augmented demand for more efficient and effective products in the market. Skin laxity is caused owing to chronological aging and exposure to solar radiation. With the use of light rays or lasers, the penetration to the deep dermal layers is limited, owing to scattering of the light by epidermal melanin. This has led to an increased adoption of radio frequency beauty equipment, as they promote collagen contraction and remodeling and are not scattered by epidermal constituents.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increased benefits of radio frequency beauty equipment as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market:

Global radio frequency beauty equipment market: Increased benefits of radio frequency beauty equipment

The use of radio frequency beauty equipment has increased, due to the advantages associated with them. These products stimulate cells in the connective tissues causing the body to reproduce collagen, elastin, and hyaluronic acid that has depleted over the years. The active collagen produced owing to the heat produced by the equipment helps make the skin tighter and firmer.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forresearch on health and wellness, "Consumers can witness an immediate effect on elastin fibers, making the skin look lighter, as the equipment soften fine lines with each subsequent treatment. Also, as the reproduction of collagen can take a number of months to run its course, consumers will continue to witness enhanced results even after completion of the course. Furthermore, radio frequency depends on the body's own natural healing abilities. As a result, the adoption of these equipment's among the end-users is high."

Global radio frequency beauty equipment market: Americas' dominance to go through 2022

This market research report segments the global radio frequency beauty equipment market into the following end-users (commercial users and individual users) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major end-users, the commercial users segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 88% of the market. However, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by almost 1% by 2022. But, this end-user will dominate the global market through 2022.

The Americas dominated the global radio frequency beauty equipment market in 2017, accounting for a market share of around 38%. This region is expected to post steady growth during the forecast period, leading to an increased market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006138/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com