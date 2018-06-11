PeerStream, Inc.: PeerStream Appoints Capital Markets Veteran Sheri Kaiserman to Blockchain Advisory Board

Kaiserman is a Co-Founder and Principal Advisor at Maco.la, a Blockchain-focused Venture Capital, Advisory and Talent Resource Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2018 / PeerStream, Inc. ("PEER," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB: PEER), a leading developer of innovative decentralized technologies that power multimedia social apps and business communication solutions, today announced that it has appointed capital markets and blockchain veteran Sheri Kaiserman to its Blockchain Advisory Board.

Kaiserman is an accomplished finance professional with over 25 years of equity sales and leadership experience. She is a founder and Principal Advisor at Maco.la, a dynamic new blockchain venture capital, advisory and talent resource firm. Maco.la utilizes its team's extensive experience and global network to invest capital and resources into innovative enterprises seeking to provide solutions that enable the broader adoption of blockchain technology into the global economy. Kaiserman previously served as the Head of the Equities Division at Wedbush Securities, which she built and ran for 16 years. Under her leadership, Wedbush published the first Wall Street research report on the topic of bitcoin and blockchain in 2013 and was one of the first financial services firms to start investing in the sector.

Prior to joining Wedbush, Kaiserman spent 10 years at Oppenheimer as an Institutional Equity Research Salesperson. She was awarded the "Achievement in Innovation Award" from Markets Media's Markets Choice Awards: Women in Finance in November 2016, the "Excellence in Leadership" award from Trader Magazine in 2012, was a top 10 finalist "Executive of the Year" nominee at the 2010 Los Angeles Business Journal-sponsored event, "Women Making a Difference," and has been a guest on several shows, including CNBC's Squawk on the Street. In addition to influencing and spearheading cutting-edge initiatives in the financial sector, Kaiserman has been and remains an active leader within her community, having served on the boards of schools and at startup healthcare company, 4C Health Solutions. She is a graduate of the State University of New York at Binghamton.

"Sheri Kaiserman is an accomplished Wall Street veteran and an early advocate of blockchain technology and its unique attributes. As such, we believe that she will be a great addition to PeerStream's Blockchain Advisory Board as we continue to integrate blockchain technology into PeerStream Protocol ("PSP") and build PeerStream Business Solutions," said Alex Harrington, Chief Executive Officer of PeerStream. "Sheri brings a wealth of knowledge on market development and blockchain enterprise opportunities; we look forward to her contributions and welcome her to PeerStream."

"I'm excited to join the Blockchain Advisory Board of PeerStream, which has a rich history of technological innovations," commented Sheri Kaiserman. "Integrating blockchain to elevate its service offerings is a brilliant direction for the Company, one which has already opened up new markets and client opportunities under the recently launched Business Solutions unit and positions the Company for potential future growth," said Kaiserman.

About PeerStream, Inc. (OTCQB: PEER)

PeerStream, Inc., formerly Snap Interactive, Inc., builds innovative decentralized technologies that power multimedia social apps and business communication solutions. The Company is currently developing PSP, a decentralized multimedia content delivery solution building on blockchain technology. PSP will form the core of a technology platform that supports the Company's portfolio of social video applications and newly-formed business solutions group created to serve the blockchain adoption needs of corporate clients. The Company's app portfolio features Paltalk, which hosts one of the world's largest collections of video-based social communities, and Backchannel, a blockchain-based secure video messaging app expected to launch in 2018. The Company has a long history of technology innovation and holds 26 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.peerstream.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Such statements may be preceded by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential," or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic, industry and market sector conditions; the ability to effectively develop and incorporate blockchain technology into the Company's applications; the ability to effectively market and generate revenue from our new business solutions unit; our ability to effectively develop and launch the PSP and our ability to generate user and developer support for the PSP; user acceptance of our updated applications; the Company's ability to institute corporate governance standards or achieve compliance with national securities exchange listing requirements; the Company's future growth and the ability to obtain additional financing to implement the Company's growth strategy; the ability to increase or recognize revenue, decrease expenses and increase the number of active subscribers, new subscription transactions or monthly active users; the ability to enter into new advertising agreements; the Company's ability to generate positive cash flow from operations; the ability to diversify new user acquisition channels or improve the conversion of users to paid subscribers; the ability to anticipate and respond to changing user and industry trends and preferences; the intense competition in our industry; the ability to release new applications or derive revenue from new applications; and circumstances that could disrupt the functioning of the Company's applications. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement was made, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

