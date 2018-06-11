Leading market research firm Technavio is offering a 20% off on their retail goods and services library, which is a part of their consumer and retail vertical.

The retail industry is flourishing owing to the current upswing in the global economy and the increasing amount of disposable income. Modern-day consumers want new, unique, and personalized goods without any delays. This generates numerous growth opportunities for businesses in terms of multiline retail, online retail, and specialty retail. Businesses need to focus on bringing about excellence in various spheres of operation such as effective supply chain management, brand promotion, quality assurance, and innovation to deliver products to the right consumer base.

Technavio's consumer data and market intelligence analysis provides strategic insights on different aspects of the retail goods and services industry which will enable businesses to identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Emerging markets are the growth engines of the retail and consumer goods industry with hundreds of households in China and India being added to the growing echelons of the middle class. Asian markets will present attractive opportunities for firms over the next five to 10 years."

Some of the key focus areas in a Technavio report are:

Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

Market segmentation

Key emerging trends

Drivers and challenges

Regional landscape

Vendor Analysis

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

