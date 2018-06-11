Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) ("Argan" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its first quarter ended April 30, 2018. For additional information, please read the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which the Company intends to file today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Quarterly Report can be retrieved from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or from the Company's website at www.arganinc.com

April 30, For the Quarter Ended: 2018 2017 Change % Change Revenues 141,366 230,489 (89,123 (39 Gross profit 15,452 40,096 (24,644 (61 Gross margins 10.9 17.4 (6.5 (37 Net income attributable to the stockholders of the Company 4,837 20,625 (15,788 (77 Diluted per share 0.31 1.31 (1.00 (76 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of the Company 8,147 32,456 (24,309 (75 Diluted per share 0.52 2.06 (1.54 (75 As of: April 30, 2018 January 31, 2018 Change % Change Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 365,581 434,015 (68,434 (16 Net liquidity (1) 300,319 301,817 (1,498 Project Backlog 524,000 379,000 145,000 38 (1) We define net liquidity, or working capital, as our total current assets less our total current liabilities.

First Quarter Results:

As successful construction progress by Gemma Power Systems ("GPS") continued on four large gas-fired power plants, revenues saw a decline during the quarter to $141.4 million compared to $230.5 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to the construction activities moving from peak levels to the commissioning and start up phases. Gross profits decreased by 61% to $15.5 million from $40.1 million for the prior year, reflecting primarily the reduction in consolidated revenues between periods. Our gross margin percentage decreased to 10.9% from 17.4% for the prior year quarter, reflecting the effects of increased labor and subcontractor cost estimates for certain projects over the past three quarters, one-time costs recorded related to the resolution of a dispute with a former subcontractor and the changes in the mix, progress and gross margin levels of multiple power plant projects.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were consistent between the two quarters. The recent Tax Cuts and Jobs Act had a favorable impact on our tax rate, resulting in an estimated annual effective income tax rate of 26.4% for the current quarter, compared to an income tax rate of 34.8% for the first quarter last year.

These factors resulted in net income attributable to our stockholders decreasing 77% to $4.8 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, from $20.6 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. EBITDA attributable to our stockholders for three months ended April 30, 2018, decreased 75% to $8.1 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, from $32.5 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, for the prior year quarter. We paid our first regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share in April.

Our balance sheet continues to be strong. As of April 30, 2018, our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $366 million and net liquidity was $300 million; plus, we had no bank debt. Our project backlog was $524 million as of April 30, 2018, up from $379 million at the end of the prior year, mostly due to an EPC contract entered into by GPS during the quarter. We remain encouraged about our project pipeline as GPS has been selected to perform the EPC work for several new power generation facilities with a collective potential project value over $1.5 billion and projected start dates ranging from later in 2018 through 2019.

Commenting on Argan's results, Rainer Bosselmann, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report that we have achieved substantial completion on two key power plant projects. Despite the challenges of constructing multiple simultaneous projects with very complex technologies, we delivered state of the art power facilities to our customers that exceeded all performance guarantees. We are proud of the diligent performance of our employees in completing these projects. However, we were disappointed with the approximately $5.2 million arbitration award in favor of a former subcontractor that negatively impacted our financials. As we finish up our other large GPS projects in the coming quarters, we are focused on rebuilding our backlog and are cautiously optimistic that we will add several more projects this year. Nonetheless, as we previously reported to you, this transition will result in a decrease to our revenues in the coming quarters until work on new projects is secured and ramps up in accordance with the normal construction cycle of large EPC projects."

About Argan, Inc.

Argan's primary business is providing a full range of services to the power industry including the engineering, procurement and construction of natural gas-fired power plants, along with related commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development and consulting services, through its Gemma Power Systems and Atlantic Projects Company operations. Argan also owns SMC Infrastructure Solutions, which provides telecommunications infrastructure services, and The Roberts Company, which is a fully integrated fabrication, construction and industrial plant services company.

Certain matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties including but not limited to: (1) the continued strong operational performance of our power industry services business; (2) the Company's successful addition of new contracts to backlog and the Company's receipt of notices to proceed with the corresponding contract activities; and (3) the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy while effectively managing costs and expenses. Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors described from time to time in Argan's filings with the SEC. In addition, reference is hereby made to the cautionary statements made by us with respect to risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended April 30, 2018 2017 REVENUES 141,366 230,489 Cost of revenues 125,914 190,393 GROSS PROFIT 15,452 40,096 Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,637 9,489 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 5,815 30,607 Other income, net 764 1,218 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 6,579 31,825 Income tax expense 1,737 11,076 NET INCOME 4,842 20,749 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 5 124 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 4,837 20,625 Foreign currency translation adjustments (579 104 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. 4,258 20,729 EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE STOCKHOLDERS OF ARGAN, INC. Basic 0.31 1.33 Diluted 0.31 1.31 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 15,568 15,467 Diluted 15,656 15,771 CASH DIVIDENDS PER SHARE 0.25

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliations to EBITDA (Unaudited)(In thousands) Three Months Ended April 30, 2018 2017 Net income 4,842 20,749 Less EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (5 (124 Interest expense 549 Income tax expense 1,737 11,076 Depreciation 771 572 Amortization of purchased intangible assets 253 183 EBITDA attributable to the stockholders of Argan, Inc. 8,147 32,456

Management uses EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, for planning purposes, including the preparation of operating budgets and the determination of appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that EBITDA provides additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the Company's financial and operational performance and in assisting investors in comparing the Company's financial performance to those of other companies in the Company's industry. However, EBITDA is not intended to be an alternative to financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation from the Company's GAAP results of operations. Consistent with the requirements of SEC Regulation G, reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP financial results from net income are included in the presentations above and investors are advised to carefully review and consider this information as well as the GAAP financial results that are presented in the Company's SEC filings.

ARGAN, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) April 30, 2018 January 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 151,523 122,107 Short-term investments 214,058 311,908 Accounts receivable, net 35,623 24,756 Contract assets 50,579 13,847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,849 12,410 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 465,632 485,028 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,175 15,299 Goodwill 34,329 34,329 Other intangible assets, net 6,896 7,149 Deferred taxes 435 439 Other assets 411 426 TOTAL ASSETS 525,878 542,670 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable 97,453 100,238 Accrued expenses 37,397 35,360 Contract liabilities 30,463 47,613 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 165,313 183,211 Deferred taxes 1,460 1,293 TOTAL LIABILITIES 166,773 184,504 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.10 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding Common stock, par value $0.15 per share 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,570,952 shares issued at April 30 and January 31, 2018, respectively; 15,567,719 shares outstanding at April 30 and January 31, 2018, respectively 2,336 2,336 Additional paid-in capital 143,783 143,215 Retained earnings 212,095 211,150 Accumulated other comprehensive income 843 1,422 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 359,057 358,123 Non-controlling interests 48 43 TOTAL EQUITY 359,105 358,166 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 525,878 542,670

