The seventh edition of The contract furniture and furnishings market in Europe provides a comprehensive picture of the European contract furniture market with a focus on 17 countries (Austria, Belgium-Luxembourg, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom).

Scenario and Performance by Country

Evolution of the contract furniture market to 2017: overall production and consumption, production and consumption by destination segment, production by product category. Market share on total production for leading groups.

Country analysis: production and consumption of contract furniture and macroeconomic indicators are provided for each considered country.

Market Segments

The European contract furniture market is broken down by destination segment: Retail (Mass market and Luxury shops); Hospitality; Office spaces; Restaurants and bars; Real estate; Education and Entertainment; Marine; Healthcare; Airports.

For each segment the report includes the analysis of key specific demand drivers, market features and projects.

The Competitive System

Contract furniture sales, overall and by destination segment, are provided for a selection of leading companies.

Competition by product: Contract furniture sales are also provided for a sample of companies by product category (Bathroom furniture, Bedroom furniture and mattresses, Kitchen furniture, Lighting fixtures, Office furniture, Outdoor furniture, Tables and chairs, Upholstered furniture).

Financial Analysis: A set of financial indicators (Operating Revenue -Turnover-, Added Value, P/L for Period -Net Income-, Shareholders Funds, Cash Flow, ROI, ROE, EBITDA margin, EBIT margin, Solvency Ratio, Current Ratio, Number of Employees, Turnover per Employee, Added value per Employee) are reported for 52 companies operating in contract furniture business.

Key Topics Covered

1. Scenario

2. Performance by Country

3. Market Segments

4. Competition by Segment

5. Competition by Product Category

6. Financial Analysis

7. Annex

