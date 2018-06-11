Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2018) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it will hold its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at Vantage Venues, 150 King Street West, 27th Floor, S7-Caledonia Room, in Toronto.

The format of the Meeting will be as follows:

3:00 pm - Chairman & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron will provide an overview and history of the Lost Cities - Cutucu project (the "Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

4:15pm - Formal meeting commences, followed by a brief update on progress on the Project from President, Dr. Richard Spencer.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior exploration mining company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

