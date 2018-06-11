The "Europe Brain Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Brain Cancer epidemiology, Brain Cancer diagnosed patients, and Brain Cancer treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Brain Cancer derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Brain Cancer, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Brain Cancer market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Brain Cancer prevalence, Brain Cancer diagnosis rate, and Brain Cancer treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.
Key Features
- Brain Cancer Patient Flow
- Brain Cancer Prevalence
- Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients
- Brain Cancer Treated Patients
Key Topics Covered
1. Brain Cancer: Disease Definition
2. Brain Cancer Patient Flow in Europe
2A. Brain Cancer Prevalence in Europe
2B. Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Europe
2C. Brain Cancer Treated Patients in Europe
3. Brain Cancer Patient Flow in Germany
3A. Brain Cancer Prevalence in Germany
3B. Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Germany
3C. Brain Cancer Treated Patients in Germany
4. Brain Cancer Patient Flow in France
4A. Brain Cancer Prevalence in France
4B. Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients in France
4C. Brain Cancer Treated Patients in France
5. Brain Cancer Patient Flow in Spain
5A. Brain Cancer Prevalence in Spain
5B. Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Spain
5C. Brain Cancer Treated Patients in Spain
6. Brain Cancer Patient Flow in Italy
6A. Brain Cancer Prevalence in Italy
6B. Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients in Italy
6C. Brain Cancer Treated Patients in Italy
7. Brain Cancer Patient Flow in UK
7A. Brain Cancer Prevalence in UK
7B. Brain Cancer Diagnosed Patients in UK
7C. Brain Cancer Treated Patients in UK
8. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z9g6zt/europe_brain?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180611006232/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Brain Cancer Drugs