Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 11, 2018) - Young Mining Professionals ('YMP') is proud to announce the three accomplished students selected for the 2018 YMP Scholarship Fund. The Scholarship Fund is YMP's initiative to attract the next generation of Canadian leaders to the Mining industry by supporting their academic studies in earth sciences and mine engineering.

Each scholarship winner demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, a commitment to community service, and a high degree of creativity and originality with their submissions.

The 2018 YMP Scholarships were awarded to:

Male Student Female Student Indigenous Community Member Lewis Wan Romy Done Charlene Duffett BCIT University of Toronto Carleton University B.A.Sc Mining B.A.Sc Mining MSc Earth Sciences 2021 2019 2019

For the 2018/19 academic year, the YMP Scholarship awarded a total of C$12,000 through three equal scholarships of C$4,000. These scholarships aim to represent the Mining industry's increasingly diverse workforce and have been awarded to one female, one male and one member of Canada's Indigenous community.

"The YMP Scholarship Fund represents our commitment to nurture Canada's next generation of extraordinary mining leaders. We are thrilled to support Lewis, Romy and Charlene as they work to achieve their goals and make a positive difference in the mining industry. It's an honour to have the opportunity to give these talented students the tools and encouragement they deserve in such a direct way. Congratulations to this year's winners and YMP is looking forward to growing its Scholarship Fund in order to continue promoting and assisting Canadian mining talent" said YMP's Anthony Moreau.

The scholarships have been made possible through a commitment by IAMGOLD Corporation ("IAMGOLD") and Orefinders Resources Inc ("Orefinders"). IAMGOLD has funded the female and male 2018 YMP Scholarships, while Orefinders has funded the 2018 Canadian Indigenous YMP Scholarship.

YMP, IAMGOLD and Orefinders wish to congratulate Lewis, Romy and Charlene on being the inaugural recipients of the YMP Scholarship Fund.

How the Winners Were Determined:

Selection was based on the applicant's academic achievement, as well as a submission that demonstrated their creativity, innovative ideas and commitment to a career in mining. As a strong entrepreneurial spirit is needed to achieve success in Canada's exploration and mining industries, the scholarships sought to recognize the qualities that are integral to developing mines and building mining and exploration companies.

For full details on the winners, please visit www.youngminingprofessionals.com/scholarships.

About YMP

YMP is a growing association of mining professionals based in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, Canada and in London, United Kingdom, that shares the goal of advancing the global profile and leadership of the mining industry. Our four chapters have thousands of followers including a diverse mix of young mining professionals with a wide variety of backgrounds, skills and education.

YMP was established to assist participants in obtaining the skills, support and knowledge to successfully advance their careers, develop a network of contacts within the industry and identify career and mining-related investment opportunities. YMP facilitates these objectives through networking and social events, as well as high-profile guest speaker events throughout the year.

For more information on YMP, the four chapters, the YMP Awards, YMP events and Career Connect, please visit our website at www.youngminingprofessionals.com or email us at info@youngminingprofessionals.com.

About Orefinders Resources Inc.

Orefinders (www.orefinders.ca) is a Gold exploration and development company which is focussed exclusively within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Orefinders owns 100% of its Mirado Mine near Kirkland Lake, Knight Projects and McGarry Mine and is listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol ORX.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD (www.iamgold.com) is a mid-tier mining company with four operating gold mines on three continents. A solid base of strategic assets in North and South America and West Africa is complemented by development and exploration projects and continued assessment of accretive acquisition opportunities. IAMGOLD is in a strong financial position with extensive management and operational expertise.