Huawei Launches FusionCloud 6.3 Solution to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration and Innovation

HANNOVER, Germany, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- At CEBIT 2018, Huawei officially releases FusionCloud 6.3, a next-generation enterprise-class full-stack private cloud solution. Huawei FusionCloud 6.3 is the first full-stack cloud to meet the demands of enterprises across a range of industries. The solution's architecture is based on "One Cloud, One Lake and One Platform" to help enterprises accelerate cloud migration and achieve digital transformation.

William Dong, Vice President of Marketing Solution Sales, Huawei Enterprise Business Group, says, "The move to cloud computing is not the end goal for most enterprises. Instead, they are focused on how cloud can help them transform their businesses to respond to market and competitive demands. Huawei's newly released solution enables the fast migration of critical services to the cloud through cloud service stacks based on software-hardware synergy. In addition, the solution enables enterprises to rapidly deploy applications that run their businesses allowing them to increase the pace of innovation and achieve real business value."

One Cloud Speeds Migration of Core Applications to the Cloud

FusionCloud 6.3 delivers one converged cloud which integrates unified infrastructure, management, and services into shared resource pools to drive efficiency and agility. The private cloud solution utilizes technology stacks based on software-hardware synergy to provide high-performance cloud services. It offers the most number of IaaS cloud services with 42 cloud services in total. The solution leverages innovative technologies including bare metal, GPU enhancement, and SAP HANA cloud host services to help enterprises easily move their core applications to the cloud. Huawei is the only vendor offering servers, storage products, and virtualization platforms that are all certified by SAP to offer high-specification SAP HANA cloud host services. FusionCloud 6.3 provides heterogeneous computing services (GPUs + CPUs) based on Huawei's Atlas heterogeneous computing platform. A single server supports the processing of 512-channel videos, improving video processing capabilities of a single node 32-fold. Additionally, FusionCloud 6.3 is the only solution that supports a wide array of tenant-level Disaster Recovery (DR) services, such as local, intra-city, and cross-region DR, cloud server high availability, and cross-cloud backup to ensure business continuity. The solution also supports Huawei's public cloud, unified APIs and services, and delivers a consistent experience to enable seamless service deployment and migration across clouds.

One Lake Drives Business Value from Data Assets

FusionCloud 6.3 includes one data lake that provides full lifecycle processing capabilities including data aggregation, storage, computing, management, and utilization to help customers transform data resources into data assets. It provides scenario-specific big data analysis capabilities, supports second-level distribution of big data services and accelerates the migration of big data to the cloud. FusionCloud 6.3 supports five types of mainstream databases (Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, PostgreSQL, and MPPDB) and provides unique database security services to quickly and securely move databases to the cloud.

One Platform Increases the Pace of Business Innovation

FusionCloud 6.3 provides one application enablement platform that integrates basic data services, general-purpose middleware, and industry-specific middleware to enable customers and industry ISVs to develop new services based on multiple types of middleware. Hybrid orchestration of containers and virtual machines allows automatic distribution and deployment of complex services. FusionCloud 6.3 also uses cloud service catalogs (CSC) to integrate third-party applications, enable service-driven access to ISV applications, and quickly adapt to scenario-specific service requirements, offering an ecosystem for enterprise innovation. Huawei cooperates with over 300 industry ISVs to meet the needs of different enterprise scenarios and enable customers to easily migrate their services to the cloud to accelerate business innovation.

Huawei's private cloud provides leading solutions, products, and technologies to facilitate enterprise digital transformation. As of March 2018, Huawei has been serving more than 4,300 customers in 144 countries and regions over the past few years, covering a wide range of industries including government, public utility, telecommunications, energy, finance, transportation, manufacturing, media, healthcare, and education.

Huawei together with its partners and customers is showcasing new digital transformation solutions to orchestrate a digital symphony at CEBIT from June 11-15 in Germany, the home of classical music. It is also hosting activities and sharing best practices around Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT) and Software-Defined Networking (SDN), all of which play a critical role in today's digital transformation.

Huawei's booth is at Area C01 in Hall 13, Hannover Exhibition Center, Germany. For more information about Huawei at CEBIT, please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/cebit2018-en/index.html. To learn more about Huawei's worldwide customer cases using "Leading New ICT", please visit http://e.huawei.com/topic/leading-new-ict-en/index.html.

