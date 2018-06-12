

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release April figures for new home loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Home loans are expected to sink 1.8 percent on month after sliding 2.2 percent in March. The vale of loans was down 1.9 percent in March, while investment lending skidded 9.0 percent.



Australia also will see May numbers for the business confidence survey from NAB. In April, the index for confidence had a score of +10, while conditions were at +21.



New Zealand will provide May data for credit card spending; in April, overall credit card spending was down 0.9 percent on month, while retail card spending sank 2.2 percent.



Japan will release April numbers for its tertiary industry index and May data for producer prices. The tertiary industry index is expected to add 0.6 percent on month after falling 0.3 percent in March. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.2 percent on month and 2.1 percent on year after gaining 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year in April.



Singapore will see April numbers for retail sales; in March, sales were up 2.3 percent on month and down 2.6 percent on year.



Malaysia will provide April jobless figures; in March, the unemployment rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.2. percent.



