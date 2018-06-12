UK Power Reserve is pleased to announce that it has partnered with Fluence, a market-leading global provider of energy storage technology and services, to deliver the first phase of its 120MW battery storage portfolio. This partnership represents the single largest energy storage portfolio transaction with one technology provider announced in the UK to date.

The UK's leading flexibility provider is starting construction on the first 60MW of its battery portfolio a total of 120MW were secured in the 2016 Capacity Market auction which will provide flexibility and security for UK power markets by delivering much-needed stability to the grid. Fluence will provide three 20MW battery energy storage systems at sites in the Midlands and North West using its market-leading Advancion energy storage technology platform. All three sites are expected to be operational during winter 2018/19.

UK Power Reserve's total contracted portfolio recently broke through the Gigawatt ceiling, one of the largest of its kind globally: a combination of small-scale, nimble gas-fired power plants and battery storage facilities located near centres of demand. These flexible, low-carbon assets are more important than ever to support the growth of renewables, providing vital back-up power at the best value to consumers.

The company was recently acquired by Sembcorp Industries, a leading utilities, marine and urban development group with a global presence. In the UK, Sembcorp's integrated energy business brings together centralised power, steam and water supply as well as industrial site services at the Wilton International site on Teesside, with UK Power Reserve's multiple flexible assets across the country. Collectively, the business' expertise extends across the full spectrum of the UK's energy markets.

Sam Wither, Head of UK Power Reserve, said: "When we needed a partner to help us deliver on our ambitious 2018 battery storage plans, Fluence answered the call, just as we answer the call for UK consumers every minute of every day with our flexible, fast-responding gas fleet. Now we're moving into battery storage and we're really excited to work with Fluence. Battery storage will play an important part enabling the smart, flexible energy system of the future and UK Power Reserve is already front and centre as we bring our commitments online quickly and efficiently. Together with our rapid response gas assets, we continue to demonstrate that we can deliver secure, low carbon electricity, value to the consumer and commercial success without compromise."

Fluence's Advancion platform is an industrial strength energy storage solution designed to provide the highest dependability for long-term operations. Coupled with Fluence's highly experienced team providing operations and maintenance services to UK Power Reserve, the projects will support system reliability throughout the 15-year duration of the Capacity Market contracts. Advancion is also designed to adapt with changes in the market, providing UK Power Reserve with ultra-fast response flexible assets that will enable the company to offer additional services as the needs of the grid or market conditions change.

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is the most experienced energy storage technology and services provider in the world. It has more than a decade of experience in deploying turnkey storage solutions across the globe, including the largest lithium-ion battery-based energy storage system in North America and the first grid-scale energy storage system on the island of Ireland.

"Fluence's battery storage technology solves today's energy challenges by adding fast, flexible capacity to networks in transition," said Paul McCusker, Managing Director, UK Ireland, Middle East Africa for Fluence. "Working together with our partners we make cleaner, more efficient and more resilient energy networks a reality. We're honoured to join forces and expertise with UK Power Reserve as they deliver these benefits at scale for UK consumers."

The partnership brings together extensive industry expertise and local market knowledge to deliver long-lasting and reliable energy storage solutions for the UK energy system. UK Power Reserve boasts a strong track record in project delivery, having brought all of its 2014 Capacity Market contracts online nearly a year ahead of schedule, and the development of its 2015 and 2016 Capacity Market commitments are already well underway.

ABOUT UK POWER RESERVE

UK Power Reserve, founded in 2010, is the UK's leading flexible generator, harnessing the power of small-scale, nimble assets sited close to local communities. It delivers essential balancing services to the grid and supports the development of renewable energy generation, providing crucial back up power and helping to smooth peaks and troughs in demand.

For more information on UK Power Reserve visit www.ukpowerreserve.com

ABOUT SEMBCORP INDUSTRIES AND ITS BUSINESS IN THE UK

Sembcorp Industries is a leading utilities, marine and urban development group, present across five continents.

As an integrated energy player, Sembcorp is poised to benefit from the global energy transition. With a strong track record in developing and developed markets, it provides solutions across the energy and utilities value chain, with a focus on the Gas Power, Renewables Environment and Merchant Retail sectors. It has a balanced energy portfolio of over 12,000 megawatts, including thermal power plants, renewable wind and solar power assets, as well as biomass and energy-from-waste facilities. In addition, Sembcorp is a world leader in offshore and marine engineering, as well as an established brand name in urban development.

Sembcorp Industries has total assets of over S$22 billion (£12.3 billion) and over 7,000 employees. Listed on the main board of the Singapore Exchange, it is a component stock of the Straits Times Index, several MSCI and FTSE indices, as well as the SGX Sustainability Leaders Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index.

In the UK, Sembcorp has been an established provider of energy, centralised utilities and services to some of the country's largest chemical and process industry firms at the 2,000-acre Wilton International site on Teesside for the past 15 years. With the addition of UK Power Reserve, Sembcorp's UK energy portfolio now includes conventional combined cycle generation, distributed energy generation, rapid response batteries, biomass and energy-from-waste assets.

For more information on Sembcorp visit www.sembcorp.com and www.sembcorp.co.uk

ABOUT FLUENCE

Fluence, a Siemens and AES company, is a global energy storage technology solutions and services company that combines the agility of a technology company with the expertise, vision, and financial backing of two industry powerhouses. Established in 2018, as the successor to industry pioneers AES Energy Storage and Siemens energy storage, Fluence's goal is to create a more sustainable future by transforming the way we power our world. The company offers proven energy storage technology solutions designed to address the diverse needs and challenges of customers in a rapidly transforming energy landscape, providing design, delivery and integration in over 160 countries. Fluence works closely with customers during every step of their journey and provides advisory, financing, and project lifecycle services. To date, Fluence's teams have deployed or been awarded over 500 MW in 16 countries. To learn more, please visit http://fluenceenergy.com/ and follow Fluence on Twitter at @FluenceEnergy.

