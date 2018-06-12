GANA Technologies Combines AI and Blockchain to Revolutionize Medicine

TALLINN, Estonia, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Green and Nature Association (GANA) Technologies, a promising international blockchain-based project, joined the race for creating an optimized narrow artificial intelligence (ANI) solution for individuals and research groups in the medical sphere. Currently GANA is attracting investments and creating a mobile application which will serve two main purposes: smart digital personal assistance for the patients and collection of data for responsible AI training.

Investing in the development of narrow artificial intelligence for medicine has been trending lately. Hundreds of companies, including such giants as IBM, Google and NVIDIA, are working on their own ANI solutions. What is the reason behind this interest? Stress, pollution and population ageing are creating a demand for increasing the accuracy of diagnosis and quality of medical services. ANI's ability to process vast amounts of records and search for patterns and correlations can help medicine enter the new age.

One of the most promising areas where ANI can be implemented is personalized medicine. The idea of tailored approach to patients has been around for centuries, but quality personalized medicine only became really possible with the emergence of advanced data analytics methods. ANI can also be used in early detection of diseases and abnormalities, to find the best treatment, interpret CT scans, perform tests, and discover new drugs.

Using ANI in medicine, though, poses a certain danger: if the group that provides the data for AI training of is too small or too specific, then AI can show the tendency for prejudice. It is unacceptable when lives and health of people are in question, so GANA's developers had to find a way to solve this problem.

GANA will use latest blockchain technologies to ensure the transparency of the learning process and every manipulation with user data. The data will be collected from a large community of GANA's mobile application users - medical institutes, patients, researchers, drug producers and distributors - thus providing a sufficiently large amount of diverse data to minimize chances of bias.

The need for quality medical services grows every year. Now, in the age of high-technology solutions that are entering virtually every sphere, implementation of high technologies in medicine becomes one of the most lucrative fields for investments. After all, what can be more important than investing in our own well-being?

To learn more about GANA project, please see the official website: https://ganacoin.io/