21North (ONB Technologies) Secures 'Multimillion Dollar' Funding From Europ Assistance

ONB Technologies, that operates under the name 21North, a vehicle assistance company announced that Europ Assistance Group, a Paris-based global assistance firm invested multimillion dollars.

Praveen Surendiran, Managing Director, ONB Group said, "We are excited about our partnership with Europ Assistance. Our ambition is to establish our business in various international markets leveraging Europ Assistance's global presence. We are currently delivering services to 35,000 vehicles / month and projected to reach 100,000+ vehicles by the end of 2018."

"Our endeavor is to enhance experience of every vehicle user in using, maintaining and managing their vehicles and assist dealer partners achieve increased revenue, higher efficiencies and optimize P&L to deliver sustainable service. We will invest to build a stronger product and tech capabilities to deliver services repeatedly in six-sigma fashion," he added.

Benoit Chaumette, CEO Asiaof Europ Assistance Groupsaid, "We are pleased to be formally engaged in a partnership with 21North. Their services provide a significant value proposition to Automobile OEMs, Dealerships, Workshops, and end Consumers by solving major pain and frustration points. We have invested in ONB based on our confidence in team, technology, operations capabilities, and their strong domain knowledge. With this partnership and expansion of product and solution capabilities, we are a step closer to completing our transformation into a Vehicle Ownership Lifestyle Assistance ("VOLA") Company in Asia."

About Europ Assistance:

Founded in 1963, Europ Assistance http://www.europ-asssistance.com, the inventor of assistance, supports over 300 million customers in 208 countries thanks to our network of 750.000 approved providers and 37 assistance centres. Our mission is to bring people from distress to relief - anytime, anywhere. We provide roadside assistance, travel insurance & assistance, personal assistance such as senior care, digital identity protection, telemedicine and Conciergerie. The vision of our 7.530 employees is to be the most reliable care company in the world.

Europ Assistance is part of the Generali Group, one of the world's leading insurers.

About ONB Technologies / 21North :

ONB Technologies / 21North (http://www.21north.in) is a path breaking concept in the Auto After Sales Industry; aimed at solving the perennially existing problem of vehicle owners sacrificing valuable personal time in managing their vehicle needs. 21North empowers dealers and workshops with technology solutions to deliver superior customer experience and achieve critical business performance metrics with consultative approach.

