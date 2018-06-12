

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, dropping almost 65 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,050-point plateau although it may end its slide on Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic ahead of today's summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The European and U.S. markets were slightly higher on the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the oil companies and mixed performances from the financials and insurance stocks.



For the day, the index lost 14.37 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 3,052.78 after trading between 3,037.91 and 3,063.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 10.22 points or 0.58 percent to end at 1,741.18.



Among the actives, China Construction Bank fell 0.28 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.27 percent, China Merchants Bank jumped 1.52 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged, China Life shed 0.86 percent, Ping An Insurance climbed 1.03 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 2.46 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.77 percent and China Shenhua Energy dropped 1.10 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests slim upside as stocks showed a lack of direction Monday before inching higher on Monday as the Dow and the S&P hit their best closing levels in three months.



The Dow inched up 5.78 points or 0.02 percent to 25,322.31, while the NASDAQ rose 14.41 points or 0.19 percent to 7,659.93 and the S&P 500 edged up 2.97 points or 0.11 percent to 2,782.00.



The higher close came as traders looked ahead to the summit between Trump and Kim later today. Reports suggest the U.S. may offer North Korea unique security assurances in exchange for the complete and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



Traders also looked ahead to monetary policy announcements by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points, while the ECB may end its bond purchasing program.



Meanwhile, trade concerns continue to hang over the markets after Trump backed out of a joint G7 communiqué over the weekend. Trump continued to hammer U.S. allies on trade after leaving the G7 summit early to attend the meeting with Kim.



