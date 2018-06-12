

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is advancing on Tuesday following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and on a weaker yen. Investors are digesting news of the historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that is currently underway in Singapore.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 147.11 points or 0.65 percent to 22,951.15, off a high of 23,011.57 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic is adding almost 2 percent, Canon is up 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Sony is down almost 1 percent.



Automaker Toyota is down 0.3 percent and Honda is edging down less than 0.1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising 0.5 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is adding 0.4 percent.



Among oil stocks, Inpex is advancing 0.7 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is edging up less than 0.1 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Showa Shell is rising 3 percent, while Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical and Sony Financial are gaining almost 3 percent each.



On the flip side, Sumco Corp. is losing almost 3 percent, while Chiyoda, Mitsui Mining & Smelting and Hitachi Construction Machinery are down almost 2 percent each.



In economic news, the Bank of Japan said that producer prices in Japan climbed 0.6 percent on month in May. That topped expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from April following an upward revision from 0.1 percent.



Japan will also release April numbers for its tertiary industry index today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed modestly higher on Monday as traders looked ahead to the historic summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday. Ahead of the meeting, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo indicated the U.S. is prepared to offer North Korea 'unique' security assurances in exchange for the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.



The Dow inched up 5.78 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 25,322.31, the Nasdaq rose 14.41 points or 0.2 percent to 7,659.93 and the S&P 500 edged up 2.97 points or 0.1 percent to 2,782.00.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index advanced by 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices closed higher on Monday, after swinging between gains and losses. WTI crude added $0.36 or 0.6 percent to close at $66.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX